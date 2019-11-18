An online threat by a student led to heightened security Monday at schools in both Bristol divisions, and some parents kept their kids at home for the day.
Authorities identified the student, whose name was not released, and the Bristol Virginia Police Department questioned him Monday morning. Sgt. Steve Crawford said the boy is a middle school student who threatened to take a gun to school on the social media app Snapchat.
The student will be charged under a threats-related statute through the juvenile court system, Crawford said.
Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Monday afternoon that he will recommend that the School Board expel the student. No other students were believed to have been involved, he said.
In a Facebook post Sunday night, the school system alerted the community that it received a report from a middle school student of a “generic threat” that a weapon would be brought to school Monday.
“The information did not include the name of a school, the name of the student, or even mention that the school is in our division,” the Facebook post states.
Bristol, Virginia schools remained open Monday but parents were told there would be an increased police presence. School officials also said they didn’t believe anyone was in danger but they wanted to “err on the side of safety.”
In Bristol, Tennessee, school officials released a similar statement on social media Sunday evening, saying they did not believe the threat was related to their district, but there would also be an increased police presence Monday.
The situation appeared to be resolved by mid-morning, but by then, parents commented on both school divisions’ social media that they would keep their students out of school in light of the threat and asked about attendance policies.
“Parents always have the authority to write an excuse for an absence,” Perrigan wrote in an email response to a question about attendance policies.
In Bristol, Tennessee, the school division wrote on Facebook: “We completely respect your right as a parent to make decisions on behalf of your child. Therefore, our policy states that a total of five absences will be excused based on parent/guardian notification via call-in, email, or note. After five parent/guardian excuses, the student will be marked as an unexcused absence unless a doctor’s excuse is turned in to the office.”
Karina Barrera kept her son home from kindergarten in Bristol, Tennessee.
“We’re not taking the risk of sending him,” she said Monday morning.
She said she wonders about the threat’s impact on students. The mother added that she hadn’t yet discussed the threat with her son, but she wants him to understand how to be safe at school.
“I really don’t want to make him scared of going to school,” Barrera said.
Some parents also asked why Bristol Tennessee schools did not send out an automated call to parents about the threat. Decisions about whether to issue calls are made on a case-by-case basis and when parents need to know information immediately, according to Rebecca Craddock, a spokeswoman for the school division.
“We had absolutely no reason to believe this case had ties to BTCS or that parents needed to take any action at all,” she wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “With the close proximity of our two school districts and the way information travels, we simply wanted to put a message out that we were aware of the situation and working with our own police department to stay informed and be extra vigilant. If we’d had any reason to believe the threat had ties to one of our schools, we would likely have placed a call to parents.”
Last week’s shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California, in which a shooter killed two classmates and injured three others, also weighed on some parents’ minds Monday in Bristol.
“You see school shootings all the time,” said Shiri Schrecker, the mother of two girls at Van Pelt Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia. “If it were to happen to you, you don’t know how you would react.”
She said she kept her daughters at home Monday due, in part, to the limited information parents initially received about the threat, and she added that she wasn’t sure if the school would be adequately prepared to respond to a potential shooting.
Monday’s threat led to an honest conversation with her kids about gun threats in schools, Schrecker said.
“I didn’t sugarcoat it,” she said. “We have to educate our kids as well and let them know what’s going on.”
