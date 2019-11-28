BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bluff City woman was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A Mini Cooper was traveling north on state Route 44 when it ran off the right side of the road and then flipped multiple times, striking several trees, the THP said in a report. The vehicle came to a final rest up against a tree.
The vehicle was driven by Sophie Gourley, 18, who died as a result of the crash, the THP said. Two passengers, William Brown, 17, of Bristol, Virginia; and Isaiah Ellis, 18, of Bristol, Virginia, were all injured and taken to a local hospital.
