One person died Thursday night in Scott County when a vehicle ran off U.S. Highway 58 and struck a tree.
The crash occurred in the 15500 block of Bristol Highway at 11:20 p.m., according to the Virginia State Police. A 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by an unidentified man, was traveling west when it ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.
The man was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
State Police said charges are pending.
