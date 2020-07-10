WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Wythe County on Friday.
Police responded at 2:49 p.m. after a box truck traveling south ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed through the median and entered the northbound lanes.
The box truck struck a passenger car and two tractor-trailers in the northbound lanes, police said.
One of the tractor-trailers then ran off the left side of the road and into the median, according to a release.
There is one confirmed fatality, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction and Motor Carrier Safety teams are responding to the scene to assist with the investigation.
