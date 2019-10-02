DANTE, Va.—One person was killed Wednesday in a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus, which was carrying no students, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Russell County. A passenger vehicle and school bus collided on Dante Road, police said.
Police said there were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.
There is one confirmed fatality.
