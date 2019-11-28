BRISTOL, Tenn.—A Bluff City woman was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Sullivan County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A Mini Cooper was traveling north on state Route 44 when it ran off the right side of the road, and then flipped multiple times striking several trees, the THP said in a report. The vehicle came to a final rest up against a tree.

The vehicle was driven by Sophie Gourley, 18, who died as a result of the crash, the THP said. Three passengers, Nathan Gifford, 30, of Rocky Top, Tennessee; William Brown, 17, of Bristol, Virginia; and Isaiah Ellis, 18, of Bristol, Virginia, were all injured at taken to local hospital.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments