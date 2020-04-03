BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person was killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the single-vehicle crash that was reported about 4:30 p.m. on Wyatt Hollow Road in Bristol. Wyatt Hollow is located off Denton Valley Road in far eastern Sullivan County. The crash remains under investigation by the SCSO’s Fatal Incident Reconstruction and Support Team (FIRST Team).

As of 6 p.m., the person's name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, the SCSO said.

