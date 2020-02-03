NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been charged in connection with an overnight Wise County shooting that resulted in the death of one man and sent two others to area hospitals.
The dead man was identified as Christopher Dale Stevens, 39, of Norton. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and further details cannot be released at this time, according to a statement from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
Charges have been filed against Jarred Ray Hash, 39, of 7313 Rasnick Road in Norton. Hash is charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Hash is currently being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.
Emergency workers discovered Stevens dead and a woman who had been shot in the back upon their arrival in a cemetery behind the Stephens Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Norton, according to the statement.
The unidentified woman was transported by helicopter to a trauma center in eastern Tennessee for treatment. She is currently listed in stable condition.
Norton police later located a third shooting victim, William Mattias Mills, age and address not listed, hiding in the woods.
Mills was transported by air to a trauma center in eastern Tennessee. Investigators were informed that Mills had multiple gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. He was treated and released from the hospital and is being held in jail in Tennessee on fugitive charges from Virginia and awaiting extradition. Tennessee authorities obtained the fugitive warrant due to a pending assault and battery charge on Mills not directly related to the shooting incident, according to the statement.
Mills told first responders the woman drove him to the secluded location, where someone opened the door and began shooting at him, but he was able to run away.
Hash told investigators he was one of four people who went to the cemetery late Sunday. Hash said the woman brought Mills to the cemetery with plans for Stevens to confront and assault Mills, according to the statement. Hash said he waited in the woods while Mills was confronted, heard two or three gunshots and went to the vehicle armed with a firearm. Hash told police he fired multiple times at Mills and then chased him into the woods, firing multiple times.
Multiple agencies, including the Wise County Sheriff's Department, Virginia State Police, Norton Police Department, Wise Police Department and the Wise County/City of Norton Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, assisted.
