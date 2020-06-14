WYTHEVILLE, Va. — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Wythe County.
The Virginia State Police haven’t yet identified the adult male driver of a Honda Accord who died at the scene of a crash on state Route 69, west of U.S. Route 52, just before 3:30 p.m., according to a statement.
The Honda was traveling on Route 69 when it crossed the center line and struck a Ford Taurus traveling in the opposite lane. The driver of the Honda died at the scene. The driver of the Taurus was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville division crash reconstruction team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
