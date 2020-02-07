ABINGDON, Va.—One person died Friday when their vehicle went into a creek in Washington County, Virginia, the State Police said.

At 11:49 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. A vehicle was discovered upside down a creek near Rich Valley Road and Old Saltworks Road.

Abingdon Fire and Swift Water Rescue responded to the scene and was able to pull the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, State Police said. The crash remains under investigation.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments