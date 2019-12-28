BLUFF, CITY, Tenn.—One person died late Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Chinquapin Grove Road in Bluff City, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash involving a motorcycle occurred before 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Upon leaving the roadway, the motorcycle traveled a distance before striking a tree that resulted in the operator being thrown from the motorcycle.

The Sheriff's Office said the operator of the motorcycle died at the scene.  The identity of the operator is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

