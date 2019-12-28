BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — One person died late Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Chinquapin Grove Road in Bluff City, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash involving a motorcycle occurred before 11 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said. Upon leaving the roadway, the motorcycle traveled a distance before striking a tree that resulted in the operator being thrown from the motorcycle.
The Sheriff’s Office said the operator, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
