ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A fatal shooting Saturday morning in Elizabethton marked the 45th officer-involved shooting of 2019 in Tennessee and the second one in this small Northeast Tennessee town.
Officers with the Elizabethton Police Department were called about 12:45 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 600 block of Hattie Avenue near downtown, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release. Police had been called to respond to an unauthorized person at the home.
When the individual, later identified as 31-year-old A.B. Carr, ignored orders to leave, the officers entered the residence, the release states. As officers approached the man, the situation escalated and an altercation ensued, the TBI said.
During the altercation, the person assaulted the officers with an unidentified object resulting in the officers firing their weapons, the release states. Carr was struck and fatally wounded. One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.
TBI agents spent Saturday gathering evidence and conducting interviews. Investigative findings will be passed along to First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, the release states.
Saturday’s shooting was the Elizabethton Police Department’s second officer-involved shooting of 2019, following another fatal one reported on Sept. 16.
In that case, the TBI said an Elizabethton officer on routine patrol observed suspicious activity in the 700 block of East Elk Avenue. The officer made contact with the man and asked him to identify himself.
The man ran, later identified as Jeffrey Michael Gibble, 34, of Johnson City, ran, leading the officer on a foot pursuit, according to a previous news release. A second officer caught up with Gibble on Academy Street and attempted to take him into custody.
During an encounter, the man pulled a gun and fired at the officer, the release states. Both officers returned fire, striking the man. Gibble died at the hospital.
The TBI, which investigates most officer-involved shootings in the state, have reported on 45 such cases in 2019. Twenty-nine officer-involved shootings have been fatal, according to TBI records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.