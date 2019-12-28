TBI

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.—One person died early Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Hattie Avenue, the TBI said. Two officers with the Elizabethton Police Department were dispatched to the house in response to an unauthorized individual being at the home.

When the individual, identified as A.B. Carr, 31, ignored orders to leave, the officers entered the home, the release states. As officers approached the man, the situation escalated and an altercation ensued during which the individual assaulted the officers with an object resulting in the officers firing their weapons, the TBI said.

Carr was struck and fatally wounded.

One of the Elizabethton officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.

TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence and interviews in support of this ongoing investigation, the release states. Investigative findings will be passed along to the office of District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.

Saturday's shooting was the Elizabethton Police Department's second officer-involved shooting of 2019. 

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments