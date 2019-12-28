ELIZABETHTON, Tenn.—One person died early Saturday in an officer-involved shooting in Elizabethton, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Hattie Avenue, the TBI said. Two officers with the Elizabethton Police Department were dispatched to the house in response to an unauthorized individual being at the home.
When the individual, identified as A.B. Carr, 31, ignored orders to leave, the officers entered the home, the release states. As officers approached the man, the situation escalated and an altercation ensued during which the individual assaulted the officers with an object resulting in the officers firing their weapons, the TBI said.
Carr was struck and fatally wounded.
One of the Elizabethton officers suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital.
TBI agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence and interviews in support of this ongoing investigation, the release states. Investigative findings will be passed along to the office of District Attorney General Ken Baldwin.
Saturday's shooting was the Elizabethton Police Department's second officer-involved shooting of 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.