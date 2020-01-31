DRYDEN, Va.—A person was killed in a crash involving a Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy on Friday, according to the Virginia State Police.
At 1:24 p.m., State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lee County. A Lee County Sheriff's deputy was responding to an emergency call for service and traveling east on Route 58 when a vehicle pulled out in front of the patrol vehicle, State Police said. The deputy swerved in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, but the two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Route 58 (in the 48,000 block of Veterans Memorial Highway).
State Police said both the deputy and adult driver of the other vehicle were transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital for treatment. The deputy suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The other driver died of his injuries.
The deputy's vehicle did have its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
