KINGSPORT, Tenn. — One person is dead after a reported fire and medical call on Snapps Ferry Road in Kingsport on Friday, according to the city’s fire department.
Kingsport Fire Department received a call around 8:30 a.m. Friday for a medical call and a possible fire in the 800 block of Snapps Ferry Road, the department wrote on its Facebook page.
When crews arrived, they found a deceased occupant in a trailer and an extinguished fire, according to the post.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.