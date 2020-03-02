KINGSPORT, Tenn. — One person was arrested Monday following a pursuit and crash near the Tennessee/Virginia border, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Virginia State Police and Sullivan County [Tennessee] District Attorney’s Office are working together to investigate, according to the THP.
Early Monday, a THP trooper initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in Tennessee that ended briefly when the fleeing vehicle crossed into Virginia, said THP Lt. Rick Garrison. The pursuit was then picked up by a Virginia law enforcement officer, who chased the suspect back into Tennessee, he added.
The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed at the intersection of Ollis Bowers Road and U.S. Highway 11W, less than two miles from the border of the Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Scott County, Virginia, border. The suspect, who had not been identified Monday night, was arrested at the scene.
Garrison added he could not release much information, including why the THP trooper started the pursuit, what agency the Virginia officer was with, whether the suspect was taken to jail or whether they had been charged.
Corinne Geller, spokeswoman for the VSP, said the agency is only assisting the THP, and she could not provide much additional information except that the VSP was not involved in the pursuit.
