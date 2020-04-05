Q: Where can I find the original, late ’70s version of the Bee Gee’s “Emotion”? I have found a newer version but not the original.
A: Although it features the vocals of the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, and most people remember it as a Bee Gees song, “Emotion” was actually a 1977 hit for Samantha Sang.
According to her website, Sang made her radio debut at the age of 8. By age 10, she was appearing regularly on Graham Kennedy’s show, “In Melbourne Tonight.” At 15, performing under the name Cheryl Gray, she received a “Best Female Vocalist” award for her hit single, “You Made Me What I Am.”
Sang moved to London to broaden her fan base and began touring with acts such as the Bee Gees. Sang and Gibb developed a strong working relationship which resulted in Sang recording “Emotion,” a song written by Barry and Robin Gibb. The song peaked at No. 3 in 1978. The Bee Gees later recorded their own version of the song in 1994. Sang went on to record three albums.
Q: What can you tell me about the origin of the name “Led Zeppelin”?
A: According to several published reports, the name was inspired by off-hand comments made in jest by the Who’s Keith Moon and John Entwistle during a conversation they had in 1966 with guitarist Jimmy Page.
At the time, Page was a member of the Yardbirds, but the band was in its final stages of life. Page told Moon and Entwistle that he wanted to put together a “supergroup” and asked if they wanted to join him, knowing that there was some tension within the Who.
In a play on the common phrase that “the idea would fly like a lead balloon,” someone used the term “lead zeppelin.” A couple of years later, when Page completed his obligations with the New Yardbirds and was finally ready to make the move to a new band, he remembered the conversation and suggested the name “Lead Zeppelin” to his bandmates. Their manager, Peter Grant, suggested dropping the “a” in “Lead” in order to prevent “thick Americans” from mispronouncing the name “Leed.”
Q: In the early ’70s, there was a song played on country stations in which the main character of the song is in a jam, needing help. The chorus went something like “I needed some help then along came Hopalong Cassidy, Buffalo Bill, Jesse James, I’d have been lost if they hadn’t showed up when they did. There was even Doc Holliday, Maverick and Billy the Kid.” The artist may have been Buck Owens. The style was very similar to his. Any help on the song title and artist would be appreciated.
A: The song you’re looking for is “Cowboy Convention,” written by John Carter and Peter Barnfather. It was first recorded by the pop band Ohio Express in 1968. A few years later, Buck Owens’ son, Buddy Alan, recorded a version of the song with his father’s guitarist Don Rich.
Alan started recording in the late ’60s and had success with his first single, a duet with Buck called “Let the World Keep on a Turnin’,” that made it to the Top Ten. He had a moderately successful singing career for the next decade with a few minor hits including “Cowboy Convention,” which reached No. 19 on the country charts in 1970.
