BRISTOL, Va. - In the wake of the heavy storm on Saturday night old the section of Abingdon Highway from Beaverview Drive to East Valley Drive will remain closed until Wednesday, a press release from Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads states.

The purpose of the closure is to allow BVU, CenturyLink and city crews to repair electrical and telephone lines and to allow city crews to continue to remove debris that remains a danger to the public. 

All residents who live on Old Abingdon Highway will have access to and from their homes. 

