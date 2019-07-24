BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Housing Redevelopment Authority Commission took no action Wednesday on an application for tax-increment financing for a plan to redevelop the former Kmart property.
Following a hearing on the plan, the commission decided to wait for the completion of a study to determine whether the financing is necessary.
Johnson Commercial Development applied for the financing incentives to redevelop the blighted Kmart property along West State Street into a retail center.
Tax-increment financing is an incentive that subsidizes developers by refunding or diverting a portion of their taxes to help finance development in an area or on a project site.
The commission must approve the TIF before it can go to the Bristol Tennessee City Council and then the Sullivan County Commission for approval.
The city has hired MuniCap, a Maryland-based financial consulting firm, to perform a study to determine whether the project could be completed without the aid of a TIF. Tom Anderson, the city’s director of economic development, said MuniCap began the study about two weeks ago, and it could take another two to six weeks to complete.
At the hearing, Brad Adams, vice president of Johnson Commercial Development, said because of the poor condition of the property and building, tax-increment financing is the only way to make the project happen.
The parking lot is marked by potholes, damaged or missing lampposts, and there has been a lack of maintenance, Adams said. However, the former Kmart building will be the real challenge because it was damaged when a car crashed through it, and there is leaking water from damaged pipes and mold growing throughout, he added.
Adams said the building would likely need to be stripped down to its barest form and rebuilt.
According to the draft TIF amendment, proposed improvements for the property include the rehabilitation of the approximately 116,000-square-foot building for three retail spaces with the largest at a proposed 85,000 square feet and the others at 16,000 and 15,000 square feet. Other improvements would include landscaping, lighting, parking lot improvements and improvements to the intersection of Skateway Drive and West State Street.
He added that two parcels at the front of the property, one 6,000 square feet and another 4,000 square feet, may be set aside for retail, dining or service businesses.