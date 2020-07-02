MARION, Va. — A change in a planned protest route and inflammatory comments on social media have the Marion Police Department concerned about the safety of those involved in two demonstrations scheduled Friday in downtown Marion.
On June 21, local Black Lives Matter protest organizers announced that their second rally, which is also in support of the LGBTQ community, will be held Friday at the farmers market pavilion, with a march to follow.
Days later, another group announced its members will exercise their First Amendment rights on the same day with a Fourth of July celebration on Main Street in front of the courthouse. That location is the same spot where a clash between protesters and counterprotesters took place during a June 13 march. The celebration is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., about an hour before the protest was originally set to begin.
An American Patriot Ride supporting first responders, military and veterans has also been planned for Friday, but it’s scheduled to kick off at the Rural King in Wytheville around 10:30 that morning, travel through Marion to stop at the courthouse and then proceed to Bristol, where it will end at Black Wolf Harley Davidson.
Organizers of all three events have called for peaceful demonstrations, but Marion Police Chief John Clair is concerned that inflammatory comments surrounding the two downtown events could incite dangerous interactions between the groups.
“There has been intense and agitating commentary, and this gives us concern for the safety of everyone involved,” Clair said.
Some of the comments have been viewed as threatening or intimidating, and some participants have said on social media that they plan to attend armed.
“I don’t believe the incendiary comments represent any of the organizers of either of the groups or the majority of the participants, but its existence is still concerning,” he said.
Marion police and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office are working with multiple other agencies in surrounding jurisdictions to coordinate preparations for the two events. According to a Wednesday news release from the town, residents and participants should expect to see a massive police presence in the downtown area, throughout the town and in areas surrounding the event locations.
“As part of these preparations, we have assembled what may be the largest deployment of law enforcement resources in the region’s history,” the release states.
The Police Department plans to use about a thousand feet of barricades to separate the two groups and to designate assembly areas, which would ensure that both groups can exercise their constitutional rights in a safe and coordinated manner, Clair said.
“The use of barricades creates distances so that if any dialogue occurs, it occurs safely,” he said.
Organizers have coordinated each event with police. Until Sunday, those participating in the BLM protest were on track to march the same route through Main Street as they did during the June 13 rally. Over the weekend, however, organizers announced a route change that will lead marchers onto residential and secondary roads, Clair said. The start time for the event has also been pushed back to 4 p.m.
“We fundamentally believe that it is inherently unsafe for large amounts of pedestrians to be on secondary roads,” the police chief said, later adding, “We feel like the previous agreed upon perimeters allowed us the greatest ability to keep everyone safe.”
During the previous march on Main Street, police performed what’s called a “rolling roadblock,” a traffic control technique in which police pace ahead and behind participants to keep them safe from traffic. Clair explained that police were able to do this because Main Street is a four-lane road, and so it did not block the entire street and still allowed traffic to flow.
The secondary and residential roads on the new route are two lanes, which would require the shutdown of streets and disruption of traffic. That poses a significant risk to marchers, Clair said. He pointed out that parades are not permitted on secondary streets within the town for this reason.
In a release sent out Monday morning, the Police Department urged organizers to stick to their coordinated safety and communication plans to ensure that constitutional rights are exercised safely and peacefully. On Tuesday, the town released a statement detailing their expectations from both groups. Those expectations include participants staying on the sidewalks or in designated assembly areas.
During the march, attendees are expected to use sidewalks and take no action to present serious traffic, safety or competing use concerns beyond those presented by the ordinary use of sidewalks, the release states.
Periodic road closures in the downtown area are expected.
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, police can shut down a protest through a dispersal order when there is a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic or other immediate threats to public safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.