BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee government officials held two meetings Tuesday to get the public involved in the city’s plans to create guidelines for the preservation and restoration of the historic buildings in the city’s Downtown, Fairmount and Holston Avenue historic districts.
Ten attended the first workshop meeting at 2 p.m., which focused on what historic design guidelines may look like for the downtown district. The second workshop at 6 p.m. was focused on the residential Fairmount and Holston Avenue districts. City staff, members of the Bristol Tennessee Planning Commission and Bristol Tennessee Mayor Margaret Feierabend attended the afternoon meeting.
Phil Thomason, who owns the Nashville-based consulting company, Thomason & Associates, is working with the city to create the guidelines, and he led the meeting with a presentation on the benefits of historic preservation and restoration, as well as what restoration work would be ideal. He said the planned guidelines would apply to building exteriors only, and when the process is complete, they want to have a user-friendly manual explaining the guidelines to property owners.
Thomason said establishing historic design guidelines protects property values, ensures that historic areas maintain recognizable architectural characteristics, encourages economic development, helps create jobs and drives tourism, along with other benefits. Bristol has many great buildings from the late 19th century and early 20th century, Thomason said, and efforts would ideally focus on maintaining and restoring the original appearance of these buildings.
At the afternoon meeting, Michelle Manning, who owns properties downtown and has spent several years restoring her home in Bristol, Tennessee, said if the city is going to push for efforts to restore historic buildings, it needs to be aware that there is a shortage of skilled craftsmen, especially in Bristol, who are able to perform historic restoration and preservation work, like wood bending.
Thomason told her in recent years there have been efforts to provide training and education for these trades, but city property owners may have to look outside the area for these craftsmen. Manning said looking too far away could be prohibitively expensive.
Cherith Young, the planning services manager for the city, said the next public meetings for the guidelines will likely be held in late February or early March, when Thomason will present the first draft of the guidelines. She added that once guidelines are established, the city may decide to form a Historic Zoning Commission to oversee projects in the historic districts and enforce the guidelines, though this would require City Council approval.
