BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A portion of rural Silver Grove Road became a crime scene Tuesday afternoon when officers returned gunfire and fatally wounded a man following a pursuit in Sullivan County, authorities said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the fatal officer-involved shooting of 30-year-old Attilio A. Gilmartin, of Bluff City, who law enforcement officials said had been wanted on active warrants.
Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Gilmartin was in the area of state Route 75 near the Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday about 1 p.m. Deputies spotted the man driving a maroon Suzuki Forenza and tried to initiate a traffic stop, according to the TBI.
Gilmartin failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit along Route 75 and onto several secondary roads before turning right onto state Route 394 in the Blountville area, TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said.
At some point during the pursuit, Earhart said Gilmartin fired shots at deputies from his moving vehicle and continued to travel along Route 394 toward Bluff City.
The man then turned onto White Top Road, near Bristol Motor Speedway, and continued to flee from deputies until he reached the 900 block of Silver Grove Road.
Deputies ordered him to exit his vehicle, Earhart said.
After exiting the vehicle, Earhart said Gilmartin reportedly grabbed a gun and fired shots at officers. Sullivan County deputies and one Bluff City Police Department officer returned fire, striking Gilmartin.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were wounded during the exchange of gunfire.
Officials closed the section of Silver Grove Road between Old Silver Grove Road and Hickory Hill Road as authorities investigated.
TBI special agents and forensic scientists from the Knoxville crime lab responded and worked to gather evidence and conduct interviews, Earhart said.
Once completed, the TBI will share its findings with Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, which is consistent with all TBI cases in the county.
The TBI declined to identify the officers involved in the incident.
Gilmartin had been wanted for months from multiple jurisdictions and was last arrested in May, according to Sullivan County and Bristol records.
The man was arrested on May 30 on warrants charging him with 24 violations, including assault of an officer, felony evading arrest, reckless driving and failure to appear. He was released on bail the following day, according to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
At least eight additional arrest warrants were issued this summer, primarily for charges of failure to appear, Sullivan County records state. The warrants were issued in Bristol General Sessions Court, Seabolt said.
The assault of an officer charge stemmed from an incident reported on May 6 when an off-duty officer from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department observed Gilmartin at a convenience store on Bristol Caverns Highway. He had been wanted on multiple charges at the time, according to a May 7 press release.
Officers were called to the store, and as one arrived, Gilmartin was observed getting into a vehicle, the release stated. The officer approached him and attempted to take him into custody.
“After the officer got Gilmartin out of the vehicle, a brief struggle ensued and the officer was assaulted,” the release stated.
Gilmartin got back into his vehicle and drove away from the scene.
The officers involved in Tuesday’s incident are on administrative leave, but Seabolt noted that it is policy for officers to be placed on leave for a minimum of three days. It is not punishment, he added.
