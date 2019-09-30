BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Office of Elections and Voter Registration is participating in an event sponsored by the Bristol Crisis Center and Action Alliance.

The event, (EM)Powerment Challenge, will be held at 810 E. State St., the Farmers Market, on Friday from 5-9 p.m.

The theme is civic engagement and voting. The director of elections for the city will answer questions related to voting in Virginia and will have voter registration forms for anyone who is qualified and would like to register to vote. The event is open to the public.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments