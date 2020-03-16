BRISTOL, Va. — Residents escaped a house fire early Monday morning near the intersection of Old Airport Road and King Mill Pike in Bristol, Virginia, according to city Fire Chief Mike Armstrong.
Emergency officials received a call about the fire shortly after 5 a.m., and crews arrived to find fire visible on all sides of the house, Armstrong said. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which caused major damage to the structure’s roof, Armstrong said.
Armstrong said officials think the fire was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical issue. He said there were no reported injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents, Armstrong said.
