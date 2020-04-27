A Bristol, Tennessee nursing home reports that one of its residents tested positive for COVID-19, although the person has not shown any signs or symptoms of the virus, and additional testing has been sought to confirm the case.
The Christian Care Center of Bristol issued a statement Monday explaining that the resident tested positive after the facility implemented periodic routine testing for all staff and patients in an effort to determine whether any individuals could be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
The center said it learned Sunday that one resident had tested positive, but the patient was retested at a local hospital, and the result was negative. The person is now being tested with the state lab to confirm whether the person does in fact have the virus, and they are in “strict isolation,” according to the statement.
No employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the center said.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities across the country have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic due to their congregate nature and the fact that many residents — like older adults with underlying medical conditions — are at a higher risk of developing severe illness from the virus.
Over 10,000 residents and staff in long-term care facilities have died from the virus, according to an analysis by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.
