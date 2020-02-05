A Norton, Virginia, man accused of “coldly hunting down and killing someone in broad daylight” will spend 39 years behind bars.
Leon Tyler Smith, 26, appeared in Lee County Circuit Court on Wednesday for a sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May 2019.
Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said Smith shot a man, identified in court records as Lee David Lipps, 34, of Pennington Gap, on Aug. 28, 2018. He was shot four times and died at the hospital.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Cridlin said he presented evidence demonstrating that Smith traveled from Norton to Pennington Gap for the sole purpose of killing Lipps, who owned Stone Mountain Naturals, a ginseng company. Lipps was working in his yard at the time of the shooting.
Cridlin said evidence included data collected from Smith’s cellphone and local cell towers, as well as surveillance video, which showed his whereabouts in the minutes and hours leading up to the shooting.
After the shooting, Cridlin said Smith traveled to another location to hide the weapon, which was later found by investigators. He said investigators also found Smith’s shirt.
Cridlin added that evidence showed Smith consumed 13 beers, marijuana and methamphetamine before the crime.
The motive: Smith hated the victim, the prosecutor said.
“The defendant’s sister was engaged to the victim, and the families were estranged,” Cridlin said. “The defendant made various allegations about the victim, but all were contradicted by the victim’s fiancée.”
Smith repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder, Cridlin said.
“Obtaining a first-degree murder conviction is not easy, and it shouldn’t be,” Cridlin said. “A case like this requires hundreds of hours of investigating work, reviewing evidence and courtroom hearings.”
The prosecutor said he pushed for a life sentence.
“A person capable of coldly hunting down and killing someone in broad daylight does not belong in our society,” Cridlin added.
Lipps had no criminal record.
“The defendant turned his 30-year-old sister into a grieving widow,” Cridlin said. “It’s a completely senseless tragedy.”
Smith remains held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield. He will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections system.
