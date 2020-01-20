NORTON, Va. — Dozens of people filled two charter buses in Norton late Sunday and traveled to Richmond to join thousands of gun rights advocates who convened at the Virginia State Capitol on Monday to protest proposed gun control measures.
In freezing temperatures and snow flurries Sunday night, the group gathered in a Norton parking lot and heard from a number of speakers before departing. Among the speakers was Chuck Slemp, commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and Norton, according to a release from his office.
“Our values are under attack. Our rights are in jeopardy. Our safety is in danger. The governor wants to release violent criminals from prison early and at the same time disarm law-abiding citizens. So, we are headed to Richmond to make sure that the General Assembly knows where we stand,” Slemp said in the release.
An organization called the Wise County Patriots Group organized the send-off, which drew about 150 people, the release states.
Demonstrators — many of them armed — started arriving in Richmond early Monday. However, people were unable to take firearms onto Capitol grounds due to a state of emergency Gov. Ralph Northam declared ahead of the rally. A temporary weapons ban is in place through tonight.
In issuing the declaration, the governor’s office noted that “law enforcement intelligence analysts have identified credible threats of violence surrounding the event, along with white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.”
After winning control of the General Assembly in November, Democratic lawmakers have made gun control one of their priorities during the current session.
Some of the proposals under consideration include mandatory background checks, limiting handgun purchases to one per month and creation of an “extreme risk protective order” to allow authorities to temporarily separate a person from firearms if the person poses an immediate threat to themselves or others, also known as a “red flag” law.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in a news release that he was “proud to join thousands of freedom-loving Virginians in support of our Second Amendment. What’s clear is this: our citizens love and appreciate their God-given rights. Our citizens were peaceful and responsible. And our citizens sent a clear message that I hope all my colleagues take to heart throughout the remainder of this legislative session.”
He thanked those who attended the rally, the Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies for their role in keeping everyone safe as “we used our First Amendment rights to advocate for our Second Amendment rights.”
