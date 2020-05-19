Norton House Fire

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Kentucky Avenue in Norton shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

An early morning fire at a Norton apartment building Monday left one resident displaced, according to Todd Lagow, the city’s fire chief.

Crews with the city’s fire department and rescue squad were called to a two-story apartment building off Kentucky Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. A barking dog alerted a neighbor, who called 911, Lagow said in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier.

Officials found a fire burning on a wooden wall and steps of the building, which also extended to vinyl siding and into an attic area, Lagow said. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze.

“The fire damage was limited to the outside of the structure including the steps and front wall of the building with limited damage to the attic area,” Lagow said. “Water and smoke damage occurred in one apartment as a result of the extinguishment process.”

A cause has not yet been determined, and the city’s police department is now handling the investigation, he said.

The fire chief said one police officer suffered from minor smoke inhalation while officials evacuated the building, but no other injuries were reported.

