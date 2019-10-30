KINGSPORT, Tenn. — A lawsuit filed by Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general that alleges opioid manufacturers and distributors contributed to the "opioid epidemic" in the region and the state has been set for trial beginning May 18.
The Northeast Tennessee lawsuit was the first of several that have been filed against opioid manufacturers and distributors. It was filed in June 2017 by three prosecutors including Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Staubus said Wednesday he's pleased a trial date has been set.
Return to heraldcourier.com and read Thursday's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier for more.
