BRISTOL, Tenn. — Rainfall is expected to raise pool levels at area lakes this weekend, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The TVA River Forecast Center expects Watauga Lake to rise seven to eight feet between Wednesday and Sunday. That projection is rainfall dependent and based on the rainfall forecast, the TVA said. Pool levels at Watauga Lake have the potential to reach and break the record level of 1967.06 set in 2013.
South Holston Lake is also expected to rise significantly, three to four feet based on forecasts.
The TVA said it encourages marinas, property owners or other shoreline interests to follow lake levels via the TVA Lake Info App, TVA.com or through the National Weather Service.
