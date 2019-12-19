BRISTOL, Tenn. — Regional district attorneys general have pushed for documents that outline a $2.4 billion plan to “counter the adverse and far-reaching effects of East Tennessee’s opioid crisis" to be made public and they’ve gotten their wish, according to a news release.
The plan and its estimated cost were developed under the guidance of multiple industry ex-perts. A cache of reports compiled by expert witnesses in the upcoming Sullivan Baby Doe trial will be released.
The lawsuit filed by Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general in 2017 alleges opioid manufacturers and distributors contributed to the “opioid epidemic” in the region and the state has been set for trial beginning May 18.
“The amount we are seeking from these opioid producers and distributors is only a fraction of what we have lost in dealing with the problems they created,” said Sullivan County District At-torney General Barry Staubus, in the release.
The 15-year plan focuses on support for area law enforcement; a comprehensive treatment system for opioid use disorder, including inpatient and outpatient services; support services for mothers with OUD and their children; use of drug courts and therapeutic communities within jails to help reduce overcrowding; increased screenings for disease; medical monitoring and support for mothers of infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome and treatment and support for children whose parents or primary caregivers have OUD, according to the release.
