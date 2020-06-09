BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College will start and end its upcoming fall semester earlier than usual to protect students and staff from a potential second wave of COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

Classes will start Aug. 17, a week early, and end Nov. 24, just before Thanksgiving, according to a news release from Northeast State. Additionally, while the school will still observe Labor Day, it won’t have its usual two-day fall break.

“Our priority is to keep the campus community safe,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in the release. “The change of schedule will reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks for students and employees and hopefully allow for a healthy return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.”

She said ending the semester before the cold and flu season will protect students during the holidays.

Fall classes will be a mix of in-person and online teaching, the release states.

