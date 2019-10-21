Northeast State Community College’s Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic program has earned continuing accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs, according to a news release from the college.

The site review team reported that the program director’s has “great experience and dedication to students and the program.” The facility provides a great deal of organized space for classroom and lab, and the clinical coordinator was well-organized and respected by clinical and field sites, according to the release.

The program began in 1986. Currently, students can receive an associate of applied science degree and technical certificates through the program.

