BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College’s Technical Education Complex is slated for completion in January, but all of the programs it will house won’t move there right away.
The $29.8 million complex is still under construction. It will include classrooms, lab space and faculty offices for the college’s advanced technologies, business technologies and entertainment technology divisions. Lab space will allow for computer numeric control machining, welding, HVAC/electromechanical, electrical and wiring, magnetic and motors and programmable logic controller/mechatronics, as well as business, computer programming, PC maintenance, cybersecurity, networking, accounting, professional office administration and entertainment technology instruction. There will also be an entrepreneurial center.
All of the labs will have glass walls so those who walk the halls can see robotics, machine tool, computer numerical control and welding students at work.
Allen Bottorff, the college’s vice president for finance and administration, said the advanced technologies division will be moved in first when the building opens in January, followed by entertainment technology for the summer semester and business technologies for the fall 2020 semester.
“We want to make sure to give each one of them their time in the spotlight,” Bottorff said. “They all do fall under the Technical Education Complex, but when you think of the three of them, they are dissimilar enough that we don’t want one to get overshadowed by the other.”
Staggering when the divisions move into the complex will allow students to gain more hands-on experience, he said. Entertainment technology students will set up a room for production, and business technologies students will set up a mock data room and networking for the computer labs.
The complex will replace the college’s manufacturing and career and technical education facilities, which were built in 1966 and 1967. The buildings will be demolished in mid-spring, and the site will be used for a courtyard.
Most of the equipment housed in those buildings will be moved into the new complex. New equipment will also be purchased. Seemingly outdated equipment will be kept for training because some agencies and entities that students will work for still use older equipment, Bottorff said.
The complex will have room for companies to install training equipment that will be used to train students and demonstrate for clients.
The complex will be a “sister institution” to Northeast State’s Kingsport campus and Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing and will create more apprenticeship programs, Bottorff said.
“We’ll see where the future lies,” he said. “That’s part of the community college mission is to adjust to what the industry needs.”
