BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An additional $1 million could be coming from the state of Tennessee to build a hangar for Northeast State Community College’s aviation technology program at Tri-Cities Airport.
Mark Canty, the airport’s director of trade and business development, told the Airport Authority at its Thursday meeting that the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Economic Development grant will be applied for to help fund the project.
The college has already received a $1.6 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission with $620,000 designated for construction. The project is estimated to cost $2.2 million. Once the hangar is built, the aviation technology program will move from Northeast State’s Gray campus to Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.
The program offers a certificate or associate degree in aviation technology. Students learn the skills of the aviation manufacturing, maintenance and repair industry to prepare them for aviation maintenance and repair jobs.
Richard Blevins, Northeast State’s aviation department head and instructor, said earlier this year building the hangar is required for Northeast State to develop a Federal Aviation Administration-certified power plant program. The program will be FAA-certified by January 2020, he said.
A $51,500 Tennessee Aeronautics Commission grant will be used to purchase equipment and align the program curriculum to FAA standards and industry needs to ensure the program can produce graduates with the necessary skills to succeed in the aviation maintenance workforce, according to a news release.
Any remaining balance for the project will be paid for by Tennessee equity funds and Airport Authority reserves, according to Canty.
