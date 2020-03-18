coronavirus logo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, Northeast State Community College will shift all its courses online for the rest of the spring semester.

The school announced the decision Wednesday, joining the wave of higher education institutions that are closing buildings to protect students and faculty from the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The statement said the Blountville-based school will share more detailed updates and instructions with students through D2L, an educational software program it uses, as well as through emails to students and the college’s website. It also states that course instructors and administrators will help tackle any problems with learning online.

