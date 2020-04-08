Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 94 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE CLAY IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT BRADLEY CARTER COCKE GREENE HAMBLEN HANCOCK HAWKINS JEFFERSON JOHNSON MCMINN MONROE POLK SEVIER SULLIVAN UNICOI WASHINGTON IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF BRISTOL CITY OF NORTON LEE RUSSELL SCOTT WASHINGTON WISE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABINGDON, ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, APPALACHIA, ARCHVILLE, ATHENS, BENHAMS, BENTON, BIG STONE GAP, BRASSTOWN, BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, BULLET CREEK, BYBEE, CASTLEWOOD, CHESTNUT HILL, CLEAR WATER, CLEVELAND, COEBURN, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, DENTVILLE, DOEVILLE, DYE, ELIZABETHTON, ELKMONT, ERWIN, ETOWAH, EVANSTON, GREENEVILLE, HAMPTON, HANSONVILLE, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HARTFORD, HAYESVILLE, HIAWASSE DAM, HILTONS, HONAKER, JEFFERSON CITY, JOHNSON CITY, KINGSPORT, KODAK, KYLES FORD, LAUREL BLOOMERY, LEBANON, LIMESTONE COVE, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MOUNTAIN CITY, MURPHY, NEVA, NEWPORT, NORTON, PARDEE, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, ROSE HILL, ROSEDALE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHADY VALLEY, SHOOTING CREEK, SNEEDVILLE, SOUTH HOLSTON DAM, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TASSO, TOPTON, TRADE, TREADWAY, TUSQUITEE, UNAKA, UNICOI, VIOLET, WHITE PINE, AND WISE.