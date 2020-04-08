Administrators from Northeast State Community College held a virtual town hall Tuesday over Zoom, an online meeting platform, to answer students’ questions about online learning.
The college shifted the remainder of its spring semester classes entirely online in late March, in response to the growing health threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The questions, which students had submitted beforehand, covered a range of issues — computer and printer difficulties, tutoring help, final exams. And, of course, there were questions about the spring graduation ceremonies. The answer: They will be virtual.
“Wow. Was that ever a hard decision to make,” said Susan Graybeal, the school’s vice president for institutional excellence and student success, who led the meeting.
“It was heart-wrenching to not host graduation in May … and we know it’s even harder for those of you that are graduating.”
Graybeal encouraged students to submit five- to 15-second selfie videos that could be included in the online ceremony Northeast State is planning. She also said the school will host an in-person celebration once it’s safe to do that, and added that students will be able to pick up their gowns, tassels and honor medallions at a later date.
Carson Waugh, the school’s coordinator of advancement activities, hinted that some celebrities might participate in the online ceremony to make it fun.
Around 40 students virtually attended the meeting, according to Bob Carpenter, the school’s director of community relations. The wide range of questions they submitted, which Graybeal read aloud before answering or asking other faculty to answer, revealed the broad impacts the pandemic has had on classes at the community college — and the anxiety those impacts are sparking for some students.
“My computer at home is not working and I can’t access my materials,” one question read.
“Everybody’s working remotely. I don’t know how to get ahold of them,” another stated.
“I’m stressed. I’ve never done online classes. I’m afraid I’m going to fail. What should I do?” read another.
In response, Graybeal shared her screen and walked through the school’s COVID-19 webpage, where students can apply for emergency assistance with food, internet and computer access, childcare, and other needs. She pulled up the online faculty directory and IT support page. She ran through the exams that had been waived, exams that had been postponed and exams that were still up in the air. She flagged a new mentoring program designed to provide help with online learning and listed other folks to try.
“Reach out to your professor, reach out to peer mentoring for an online tutor, and reach out to counseling with regard to stress if you’re having challenges,” Graybeal said. “We want to help you.”
For some questions, though, Graybeal simply told students to stay tuned. She said the school had ordered more webcams for students who needed them, for example, but couldn’t say when they would arrive.
“With the whole nation going online right now, they’re backlogged,” she said.
“As you can imagine, there is so much for us to work through. Thank you for your patience,” she added at one point. “As you’re learning this new environment and how to deal with it, so are we.”
