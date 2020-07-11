BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. --- A Northeast Tennessee Community College student has tested positive for COVID-19, a news release on the college's website states.
The student who is not named was diagnosed during a routine screening Friday and is the first reported case at the college, the release states. The student is now quarantining at home.
The people who had direct contact with the infected student received a phone call and an email on Saturday morning from the college, and were instructed to quarantine at home for 14 days. The release did not state how many people came in contact with the student.
The student attended class at the Regional Center for Health Professions in Kingsport on July 6, 8, and 10. The college has closed the building and begun cleaning procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The building is expected to reopen on Monday.
The majority of the college’s summer classes are online, with most faculty and staff working remotely. Anyone approved to be on campus must wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and complete a daily wellness screening the release states.
