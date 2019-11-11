BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans at Northeast State Community College in Blountville now have access to a new center focused on providing them resources and support as many transition from military service to a college setting.
A few dozen people gathered Monday morning to celebrate the opening of the school’s Veteran and Military Student Success Center.
“Our mission has been and continues to be to provide support to our veteran and military students as they work to transition to college and to prepare them for the next chapters of their lives,” Jessica Kelso, the school’s director of veterans affairs, said during the dedication ceremony.
The center — located in an existing building that was repurposed — includes offices, a study space, a dining area and a kitchen. A paved outdoor patio is adjacent to the center.
Northeast State previously offered services for veterans and their families, but the center provides a physical space on campus specifically for the military community.
Kelso estimated that the school serves about 560 military-affiliated students per semester.
“When our country called, these men and women who are here today responded to that call to serve,” Northeast State President Bethany Flora said at the ceremony.
Among those men and women was Joni Hughes, an Army veteran and Northeast State student who said the camaraderie she’s found with fellow veterans and staff members at the school was vital to her transition to community college.
Some of the support Flora highlighted included awarding college credit to students for previous experiences and education completed during military service, as well as professional development aimed at helping faculty and staff better work with veteran students.
“When you walk into the room as a professor and there’s a student on the back row of the seats, sometimes you make assumptions about that student, sometimes you think if they’re on the back row they’re not engaged or they don’t want to be engaged,” Flora said. “What we’re learning about our veteran students is sometimes they are on a back row for other reasons and they are fully engaged — they are just not accustomed to wanting folks sitting behind them. These are little things we are doing to educate our staff and faculty.”
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-Johnson City, spoke about the expansion of veterans’ education benefits in recent years. Roe once served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and is currently the ranking member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
Roe referred to the “Forever GI Bill,” signed into law in August 2017, which notably eliminated a 15-year time limit to use Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits for veterans who were last discharged or released from active duty on or after Jan. 1, 2013.
For Patricia Chandler, who recently retired after 50 years of working at Northeast State, the new center is an important step for creating a one-stop shop for the school’s veteran community. Chandler previously worked as Northeast State’s coordinator of veterans’ affairs, and the school recognized her service Monday with a plaque in the new space commemorating the “Patricia A. Chandler Vet Center.”
“She served well over 12,000 student veterans and their families throughout her career at Northeast State,” Flora said.
After hanging the plaque in the center’s hallway, Chandler said she appreciated how the dedication ceremony coincided with Veterans Day.
“Every one of them to me is a hero,” she said about the veterans she worked with. “I’ve learned something from every one of them that I ever served. … I got more from them than they did from me.”
