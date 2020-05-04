Virginia businesses will remain closed until at least May 14, and Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday he has no plans to ease restrictions in rural areas before other parts of the state.
Northam outlined a three-phase plan to allow retail stores, restaurants, gyms, personal care salons and other businesses to open to the public, barring a reversal in current trends of COVID-19 cases and deaths. His comments came during his regular update. Each of the three phases is expected to last about three weeks apiece.
“We are not entering phase one today or this week,” Northam said. “Based on the data, I expect we may be able to enter it as soon as next week.”
Phase one is expected to include amending the gubernatorial order that people will be “safer at home” rather than directing them to stay at home. It would still prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people but ease limits on business and churches, require social distancing and recommend wearing facial coverings when in public.
Restaurants, retailers, gyms, personal care salons and entertainment businesses would be able to open but operate at lower capacity, he said. The state plans to issue guidelines for businesses to “enhance” physical distancing, improve cleaning and promote workplace safety by separating customers and employees.
However, many Tri-Cities Tennessee restaurants and businesses — including many in Bristol, Tennessee — are reopening, following a directive from Gov. Bill Lee.
Asked whether he might consider easing restrictions in some rural areas with few cases or deaths versus heavily populated urban areas with a preponderance of cases and fatalities, Northam said he would not.
“If we open certain areas of the commonwealth and close others, people from the closed areas may travel, probably will travel, to the open areas and not only bring new cases from hot spots in Virginia but also potentially bring in cases from other states,” Northam said. “We don’t want that to happen.”
The 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia have reported six deaths and 124 total cases since the first COVID-19 case was reported in March. That represents 0.006% of the state’s nearly 19,500 cases and 0.008% of the state’s total reported deaths, according to figures provided by the Virginia Department of Health.
Northam said an appointed group of business owners has advised reopening the entire state simultaneously.
“The overwhelming advice coming from them is to do this as a commonwealth rather than by region,” Northam said.
Opening by region would mean “picking winners and losers in Virginia,” he said.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, issued a statement Monday, calling for improved communication from the administration.
“Virginians have been patient and are eager to begin reopening. Community surveys show they are ready to do this safely, responsibly, and with caution,” Pillion said. “The best way to accomplish our shared goal of reopening safely is through clear communication and consistent information, which has been lacking for the last six weeks.”
Northam said he fears dividing the state.
“If we do one region open rather than another there is a tremendous potential for more division,” Northam said. “The last thing we need in this state, the last thing we need in this country right now, is division.”
