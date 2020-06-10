Virginia schools can reopen this fall, but it will likely look much different than a traditional school setting, blending online learning with limited in-person instruction and required social distancing due to public health concerns, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday.
Northam and state Superintendent James Lane outlined plans for a phased reopening of public and private schools corresponding with the state-ordered phases of reopening businesses and public spaces. Their comments came during Northam’s regular COVID-19 briefing.
In phase one, which is effective immediately, most instruction must be virtual, while phase two will allow in-person instruction for students in pre-K to third grade, English language learners and special education students, Northam said.
Beginning with phase two, each division must develop and submit operating plans to the state Department of Education.
Phase three – which is expected by August – will allow in-person instruction with mitigation efforts, including extensive cleaning and “strict” social distancing.
“All Virginia schools will open for students next [academic] year, but the school experience will look very different,” the governor said. “These phases will allow in-person instruction, but slowly. We’ll start with small groups and allow each school division the flexibility it needs to respond to the needs of its own locality.”
Northam closed schools in March to reduce the spread of the virus. Division plans must include strategies to address learning lost due to school closings and to go to fully remote instruction should public health conditions require it.
“Virginia schools are required to deliver new instruction for students in the 2020-2021 academic year. Some of that will happen in person and some will happen via remote learning,” Lane said, adding that all divisions are receiving a 126-page guide produced by the Department of Education to assist in developing plans.
“In phase three, all students may begin to receive in-person instruction, but it must be accommodated within strict social distancing measures. This will likely require staggered schedules and innovative approaches in the way students come to our buildings,” Lane said.
Teachers and staff will be required to wear face coverings if a minimum social distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained. Face coverings are also “encouraged” for students, particularly older students, Lane said.
“Distancing strategies include, but are not limited to, 6-foot distance between desks, work stations, teachers and students and between students – to the greatest extent possible,” Lane said.
Communal spaces such as cafeterias may have to be closed to meet guidelines, with students eating at their desks and recess should be limited to fewer than 50 people. Daily health screenings of students and staff will be required and all schools must provide remote learning exceptions for students and staff at higher risk of severe illness.
While some parts of the state, including northern Virginia, have seen thousands of cases, that hasn’t been true in many rural areas, including Southwest Virginia. The city of Bristol reported four cases since the pandemic began in March. There have been less than 200 total cases in the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia during that three-month span, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That accounts for .003% of the total cases statewide.
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan alluded to that disparity after hearing the state’s plan.
“I am very disappointed that a regional approach is not being considered. Southwest Virginia’s experience with COVID-19 has been much different than other parts of the state,” Perrigan said. “Our students need to be in a safe learning environment, now more than ever. Localities should have input in the reopening decision.”
On Monday, the city School Board voiced unanimous support for seeking a waiver from any state plan and bringing all students back into classrooms when classes start in August. City school officials met Tuesday afternoon to review the latest information and continue planning.
“Regardless, we will do the best we can under the guidance we have been given while continuing to advocate for a regional approach,” Perrigan said.
