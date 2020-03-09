ABINGDON, Va. — Calling it a “new day in Virginia with casinos,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday he wants to “move forward” responsibly with legislation to allow casinos by public referendums.
Speaking at an economic development announcement in Abingdon, Northam was asked about bills approved with bipartisan support by the state Senate and House of Delegates.
“We’re going to look at the legislation, work with the legislators, work with our secretaries of commerce and finance and really move forward in a responsible way,” Northam said in response. “I have a month and a half to look at that, if we’re going to move forward. I’ve always been open to casinos in Virginia, but I want to make sure we do it in a responsible manner. That’s what I plan to do.”
House Bill 4 and Senate Bill 36 would allow Bristol, Danville, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond to hold public referendums for residents in each community to decide whether they want one casino.
Senators voted 27-12 to approve both bills late Saturday while the House followed suit early Sunday afternoon with 59-35 and 60-35 votes. A backlog of legislation, including a controversial redistricting plan, forced lawmakers to extend the session so more than 90 bills didn’t expire by the original Saturday midnight deadline.
If Northam signs the casino legislation, it would take effect July 1 and set up a Nov. 3 public referendum for Bristol’s nearly 11,100 registered voters. At stake is the proposed $400 million Hard Rock Bristol Resort and Casino proposed for the Bristol Mall, a project forecast to create between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs and generate millions in annual tax revenues for the state, city and region.
State Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, a patron of the casino legislation, expressed his continued support Monday.
“Now it’s up to the voters of Bristol, but we think the voters of Bristol will do the right thing and let the casino move forward,” Kilgore said. “The casino bill is going to let us share the tax revenue across all of Southwest Virginia, and that’s going to help everybody. In the bill, it requires wages at a certain level, and that will be good for economic development purposes.”
The legislation also establishes a $300 million minimum investment in each casino and a $15 million license fee. It sets state tax rates on gaming revenue of 18% on the first $200 million, 23% on revenues between $200 million and $400 million and 30% for revenues over $400 million while apportioning a corresponding 6%, 7% and 8% for localities. It directs the Virginia Lottery Board to oversee casinos statewide and allocates funds to establish programming for problem gambling.
The legislation restricts casinos to five financially challenged cities. Asked about a casino proposed for Washington County as part of a major expansion of The Pinnacle in Virginia, the governor expressed no desire to overhaul the legislation.
“At this stage, I would say I’m not going to upset the apple cart as far as what the Legislature has done. In order for that to have been done, it would probably be better for the Legislature to do that,” Northam said. “If they [developers] come to me and want to talk about it, I’m open-minded.”
In January, the day before the General Assembly went into session, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced a proposal to construct and operate a $200 million casino with a hotel adjacent to The Pinnacle commercial center in Tennessee. Neither chamber modified the legislation to allow that project.
Lawmakers return to Richmond Thursday to finalize the state budget.
