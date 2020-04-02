The Northam administration is expected to soon announce new guidance for upcoming Virginia locality elections.
During his Wednesday briefing, Gov. Ralph Northam said to expect additional information in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic about how the upcoming May 5 general elections and June 9 congressional primaries will play out. The governor’s stay-at-home declaration doesn’t expire until June 10, and election officials say they don’t want to expose voters, candidates or election workers to the virus.
Another briefing is scheduled today at 2 p.m.
“I consider elections to be a fundamental democratic event and voting to be an essential right,” Northam said Wednesday. “We are continuing to work through the best options for how to hold these elections in this time of social distancing and public health concerns.”
The state Election Commission and local registrars are urging voters to cast ballots by absentee, since the COVID-19 pandemic is an accepted reason. Northam echoed that call Wednesday.
“In the meantime, I encourage Virginians to use absentee voting to vote by mail. It’s easy to request a ballot by mail and return it by mail,” the governor said. “For those who live alone, you can ask a neighbor to witness you signing it at a safe distance. Elections are vitally important, and we will ensure that they are held.”
Asked if there was any specific guidance for candidates, given the stay-at-home declaration and admonitions for people to practice social distancing and not gather in large groups.
“Times are different, going out and doing stump speeches in front of crowds and fundraisers; just go down the list,” Northam said. “We’re living in a new day, and the candidates who are going to be successful are really going to have to be innovative. They’re going to have to think outside the box, how they can use social media. All of these things are going to be important. I’m thankful I’m not running in an election anytime soon.”
