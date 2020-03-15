RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam, along with state health officials, held a news conference Sunday afternoon to provide updates on how the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the commonwealth and how the state government was responding.
At the 3 p.m. conference, Northam said that, as of Sunday morning, 45 people in Virginia had tested positive for the coronavirus and Virginia had its first death from the virus Saturday, a 70-year-old man in the Peninsula Health District on the state’s Eastern Shore.
As of Sunday night, the Virginia Department of Health website showed there were no confirmed cases in Southwest Virginia.
Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday and on Friday ordered all K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks.
“This is serious, everybody needs to take this seriously,” Northam said at the Sunday news conference.
Additionally, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said they are conducting hundreds of investigations to track down and isolate people who have been in contact with those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services for the state, said as of Sunday they can perform tests on 370 to 470 individuals, have placed orders with the Centers for Disease Control and hope they will get more test kits soon. She also said that private testing is occurring throughout the commonwealth.
Ban on gatherings
Northam also talked about the statewide ban issued on nonessential public events, meetings and gatherings of more than 100 people. He said the ban specifically applies to events that confine more than 100 people in a single room or space and events outside the normal course of daily life, such as parades and conferences. It does not apply to normal workplace operations, such as those in grocery stores, airports, restaurants and others, he said.
“What we are trying to achieve here is the kind of social distancing that experts tell us is critical to stopping the spread of the virus,” Northam said.
Eastern Virginia
Northam added that there was a cluster of eight COVID-19 cases in the Peninsula Health District, and, because of that, they have taken steps to limit contact between people to prevent the spread of the virus.
This includes a call for local governments in James City County, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton and York County to close down for two weeks. He said those local governments will continue to provide services, such as picking up trash and law enforcement activities, but this step was taken to further limit unnecessary contact by having government employees work remotely whenever possible. He did not say if they had similar plans for other counties in the state, and a spokesperson with the governor’s office was not immediately available for comment.
Relief package
Rep. Donald McEachin, of Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, also addressed the passage of an $8.3 billion package to fund relief efforts and research into COVID-19 and the virus that causes it, as well as to provide low interest loans for small businesses affected by the pandemic.
McEachin also addressed House Bill 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which passed in the U.S. House early Saturday by a vote of 363-40 but has yet to clear the U.S. Senate. The bill would ensure free coronavirus testing for anyone who needs it regardless of insurance status, strengthen food assistance programs, safeguard Medicaid benefits, enhance unemployment aid and establish two weeks of paid leave for roughly 85 million Americans.
Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, was among the congressmen who voted in favor of House Bill 6201. In a tweet posted early Saturday morning, Griffith, of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, stated the bill would help counteract economic and social damage inflicted by the virus.
