RICHMOND, Va. --- Governor Ralph Northam along with state health officials held a press conference Sunday afternoon where updates were provided on how COVID-19 was affecting the Commonwealth and how state government was responding.
At the conference, which was held around 3 p.m., Northam said he issued a statewide ban on nonessential public events, meetings and gatherings of more than 100 people. He added specifically this ban applies to events that confine more than 100 people in a single room or space and events outside the normal course of daily life such as parades and conferences. It does not apply to normal workplace operations, such as those in grocery stores, airports, restaurants and others he said.
Additionally, Northam said that as of Sunday morning 45 people in Virginia had tested positive for the coronavirus and on Saturday Virginia had its first death from the virus, a 70-year-old man in the Peninsula Health District on the state's eastern shore.
Northam added that there was a cluster of 8 cases in the Peninsula Health District and because of that they have taken steps to limit contact between people to prevent the spread of the virus.
This includes a call for local governments in James City County, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, Hampton and York County to close down for two weeks. He said those local governments will continue to provide services, such as picking up trash and law enforcement activities, but this step was taken to further limit unnecessary contact between people. He did not say if they had similar plans for other counties in the state.
Keep checking in with the Bristol Herald Courier for updates to this story and others on COVID-19.
