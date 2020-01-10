MARION, Va. — A runaway teenager from Fayetteville, North Carolina, faces charges in Smyth County after authorities said she fled from police and crashed.
On Wednesday, a Smyth County deputy spotted a Honda traveling 83 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone, according to Sheriff Chip Shuler. The vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old girl, failed to stop and sped at more than 100 miles per hour. It crashed into a pole and rolled over several times, Shuler said.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from the Fort Bragg area and the girl, who suffered minor injuries, was a runaway, Shuler said. Charges of felony eluding, reckless driving and possession of stolen property have been filed in Smyth County Juvenile Court. The girl’s parents have been notified, Shuler said.
