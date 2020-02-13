A North Carolina man faces murder charges in the death of a Wise County, Virginia native and her unborn child, authorities said Thursday.
James Isaac Jones Jr., 33, of Pikeville, North Carolina, was charged with one count of murder and one count of murder of an unborn child, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said. The charges are the result of an investigation into the death of Cassia Renee DuVal, 29, and her unborn child.
On Jan. 29, 2020 at 11:16 p.m., Wayne County emergency communications received a call about a woman slumped over in a vehicle near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton Road and Nahunta Road. As deputies were responding, the call was upgraded to a vehicle crash
Upon arrival, the deputies found a vehicle in the ditch. The vehicle’s driver, later identified as DuVal, a Wise County native, was dead. The North Carolina Highway Patrol was also called to investigate.
Later, investigators revealed that the death was a homicide. Then, after receiving tips from the public and further investigation, an arrest was made Thursday.
Capt. Shawn K. Harris said DuVal was pregnant and the fetus did not survive. He confirmed Thursday that DuVal died from a gunshot wound, but the final autopsy has not yet been completed.
Jones and DuVal lived together in Pikeville and Harris said the death is being investigated as a domestic situation.
Her father, David DuVal, is an investigator at the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
A GoFundMe account has been established to raise funds for DuVal’s funeral.
“Cassia Renee DuVal and her baby girl Aspen were taken away from us unexpectedly,” the GoFundMe account states. “Renee was an amazing person who had an impact everywhere she went. In this moment of tragedy we are trying to lessen the burden of funeral expenses by putting together this go fund me. Any amount is appreciated!”
The GoFund Me account can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-cassia-renee-duval.
DuVal is a Coeburn native. Her obituary from Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise says she had a passion for her Brazilian Jiu Jitsu family.
