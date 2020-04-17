BRISTOL, Va. — Appalachian Sustainable Development announced a new campaign Friday, called Help Your Neighbor, as part of its response plan to stay-at-home orders across the region. The Bristol, Virginia-based nonprofit said the initiative, launched in response to the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has the two-pronged goal of supporting struggling farmers and getting their food products to needy families.
ASD said that it will start providing new revenue for local farmers who have lost many of their usual customers, such as restaurants and farmers markets. Instead of selling all that food, the nonprofit will give it to community food banks, according to the release.
Since this is a new need that wasn’t included in its budget, ASD set a goal of raising $30,000 for Help Your Neighbor by May 8. The group is accepting online donations at https://asdevelop.org/donate and checks by mail to ASD, 103 Thomas Road, Bristol, VA 24201.
