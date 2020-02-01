BRISTOL, Va. — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Historic Preservation Awards for the city of Bristol, Virginia.
The awards program recognizes and honors property owners and developers who engage in preservation projects on properties in the city. The public award ceremony will be held May 21 at 1 p.m. at a location yet to be announced.
Properties are selected based on exterior qualities and awards will be given out to one property in each of the city’s historic districts: Euclid Avenue, Solar Hill, Virginia Hill, Bristol Warehouse and Bristol Downtown Commercial. New this year is the City-wide Historic Preservation Award for properties that are in the city but outside of the five districts.
Nomination forms can be submitted online from the city’s website at www.bristolva.org. The deadline for nominations, including self nominations, is March 31.
For more information, contact Catherine Brillhart, chairwoman of the Historic Preservation Awards Committee, at cbrillhart100@yahoo.com or 276-591-6952.
